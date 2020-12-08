A trial won’t be happening after all for a southern Alberta RCMP officer accused of assaulting someone at their home in Granum.

Cst. Troy Heystek, with the Fort Macleod RCMP, was originally charged with assault in April 2018, after an investigation determined that he got into an argument with a Granum resident during a welfare check that turned into a physical fight. Mounties say Heystek pushed and punched the resident.

He’s been reassigned to an administrative roll since being charged.

A two-day trial was supposed to begin on Monday (Dec. 7) in Fort Macleod Provincial Court. However, the assault charge was withdrawn, and Heystek instead pleaded guilty to instilling fear that he would injure a person or damage their property.

For that much lesser offence, Heystek will be required to abide by a nine-month long peace bond which prevents him from having any contact with the complainant.