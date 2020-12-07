Alberta’s top doctor says she is “more concerned than ever before, about the spread of this virus.”

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reporting another 1,735 new cases of COVID-19 between Saturday and Sunday and 16 additional deaths.

There are now more than 20,000 people in Alberta with the virus.

Province-wide there are 609 people in hospital and 108 of them are in the ICU.

Here in the South Zone of Alberta Health Service there was one additional death since Saturday and 56 new cases.

Lethbridge reported almost half of those new cases with 24 additional people testing positive over the past day.

The city now has 250 active cases.

Lethbridge County totalled seven new cases, while Medicine Hat reported five new cases and Cardston County saw six new cases of COVID-19.

In the South Zone there are currently 654 active cases, 14 people in hospital – three of them in the ICU.