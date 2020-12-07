The City of Lethbridge want your feedback as part of its Community Well-being & Safety Strategy.

Community Social Development is now providing the 2020 version of the annual questionnaire.

Officials want to know what you think are the dominant social issues in Lethbridge and the factors that may contribute to those.

The survey is open until December 31st. You can find it at this link: Survey

The feedback will be used to inform future planning and programming as well as advocacy to both the provincial and federal government.