The Community Foundation of Lethbridge and Southwestern Alberta is marking the culmination of its 2020 grant programs with support for 54 more projects and initiatives.

The latest grants, totalling $573,594, are through three separate programs.

Executive Director, Charleen Davidson says this year has been challenging for everyone but the generosity of donors has helped mitigate that challenge for many charities and the individuals they serve.

In addition to supporting charities working on the frontline of the pandemic, the grants also support building renovations, technology upgrades, equipment purchases, and various projects in schools across the region.

Community Priorities Fund Grant Recipients

• ALS Society of Alberta, $10,000

• Canadian Grain Elevator Discovery Centre, $7,500

• Chinook Sexual Assault Centre, $15,000 ($1,000 from LADA)

• Crowsnest Nordic Ski Club, $8,000

• F. P. Walshe Fundraising Foundation, $15,000

• Green Acres Foundation, $7,500

• Holy Spirit Catholic School Division (Our Lady of the Assumption School), $5,000 ($1,000 from

LADA)

• Holy Spirit Catholic School Division (St. Patrick Fine Arts Elementary School), $5,100

• Lethbridge and District Music and Speech Arts Festival Society, $1,034

• Lethbridge Area Search and Rescue Association, $2,620

• Lethbridge School Division No. 51 (Park Meadows School), $15,000 ($2,500 from LADA)

• Lethbridge School Division No. 51 (Senator Buchanan School), $5,000

• Lethbridge Soup Kitchen Association, $4,000 ($1,000 from LADA)

• Lethbridge Therapeutic Riding Association, $11,550

• MD of Pincher Creek No. 9 (Twin Butte Community Society), $15,000

• MD of Taber (Vauxhall Agriculture Society), $12,180

• MD of Willow Creek No. 26 (MAE Belle Club), $3,750

• Milo and District Agricultural Society, $7,500

• Palliser Regional School Division (Jennie Emery Elementary School), $5,000

• Palliser Regional School Division (R. I. Baker Middle School), $5,000

• The Lethbridge and District Japanese Garden Society, $15,000 ($2,000 from LADA)

• The Southern Alberta Self-Help Association, $10,000 ($1,500 from LADA)

• Town of Claresholm (Claresholm Childcare Society), $10,000

• Town of Magrath, $10,000

• Town of Pincher Creek (Royal Canadian Legion Pincher Branch #43), $7,500

• Town of Raymond (Raymond Volunteer Fire Department), $15,000

• Village of Carmangay (Carmangay Community Centre), $15,000

• Village of Champion, $15,000

Henry S. Varley Fund for Rural Life Grant Recipients

• 4-H Foundation of Alberta, $3,000

• Carmangay and District Municipal Library, $3,500

• Friends of Taber Literacy Association, $5,000

• Prostate Cancer Centre MAN VAN, $4,000

• Scientists in Schools, $9,000

• Southern Alberta Medicar Society (HALO), $30,000

• Southwest Alberta Sustainable Community Initiative Centre (SASCI), $5,000

• Town of Coaldale, $6,750

• Wild Rose Community Connections, $20,000

Emergency Community Support Fund Grant Recipients

• Calgary Alpha House Society (Lethbridge Shelter), $25,500

• Chinook Sexual Assault Centre, $2,000

• Claresholm Animal Rescue Society, $10,000

• Claresholm and District Health Foundation, $4,600

• Claresholm and District Transportation Society, $6,400

• Claresholm Senior Citizens Drop-in Centre, $15,000

• Crossroads Counselling Centre Society, $25,000

• Fort Macleod Handibus Society, $1,760

• Fort Macleod Public Library and the Town of Fort Macleod, $10,000

• Lethbridge Family Services, $20,000

• Lethbridge Victim Assistance Society, $8,625

• Marquis Foundation (Vulcan), $4,800

• Nanton Quality of Life Foundation, $1,200

• Ranchlands Victim Services Society, $39,999

• Southern Alcare Society and Industries, $20,000

• Wildrose Community Connections, $15,476

• Youth One: Bridges of Hope International, $18,750