A new online petition is urging University of Lethbridge officials to address the dire understaffing situation in the Department of Psychology.

Student, Fallan Curtis started the petition on Change.org has just over 400 signatures as of Monday late morning (Dec. 7).

Curtis specifically addresses VP Academic Dr. Eramus Okine and Dean of Arts and Science Dr. Matthew Letts saying students are being forced to delay graduation or leave to complete their degree elsewhere because the U of L can’t meet its degree requirements.

He points to a recent external review that says six new professors are needed to meet post-secondary standards.

However, in respect of current financial constraints the petition is only asking that two professors, who recently announced their retirements, be replaced, and an additional instructor be hired.

Without hiring more staff, Curtis stresses the U of L Psychology department will be operating at a 360-to-one student enrolment to faculty ratio.