Lethbridge Police are once again focusing on impaired driving throughout the holiday season.

Some new impaired driving laws came in to effect on Dec. 1st and the LPS says that comes with more serious and immediate consequences if you’re caught driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The most serious offences come with a licence suspension, substantial fines and a vehicle seizure, in some cases.

You’ll also be required to take an educational course and have an ignition interlock breathalyzer device installed in your vehicle before you can apply to reinstate your licence.

While the LPS recognizes the COVID-19 pandemic has cancelled the typical safe ride home services provided by Mothers Against Drunk Driving and Operation Red Nose, officers will still be out holding Christmas check stops to deal with impaired drivers and ensuring the safety of others.