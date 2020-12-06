19 COVID-related deaths reported in Alberta on Saturday; Province nearing 20,000 active cases
Another 19 Albertans have died in the last 24 hours due to complications from COVID-19.
The number of deaths province-wide has now climbed to 615.
The number of new cases reported on Saturday (Dec. 5) slowed slightly compared to Friday’s (Dec. 4) record high. However, Alberta still reported 1,836 new infections.
Cases in Alberta:
- 68,566 total cases
- 1,836 cases on Dec. 5
- 48,467 recovered cases
- 615 deaths
- 19,484 active cases
- 601 in hospital
- 100 in intensive care
- 2,371,092 total tests completed
(23,435 on Dec. 5)
- 1,519,876 people tested