It’s a trend that been regular lately in Alberta and one health officials continue to be concerned about.

The province’s latest COVID-19 update Saturday shows 1,879 new cases over the past 24 hour period.

That’s the highest daily case count to date.

Cases in Alberta:

  • 66,730 Total cases
  • 1,879 Cases on Dec. 4
  • 47,328 Recovered cases
  • 596 Deaths
  • 18,806 Active cases*
  • 563 In hospital
  • 101 In intensive care**
  • 2,347,555 Total tests completed
    (21,069 on Dec. 4)
  • 1,510,855 People tested