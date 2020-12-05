It’s a trend that been regular lately in Alberta and one health officials continue to be concerned about.

The province’s latest COVID-19 update Saturday shows 1,879 new cases over the past 24 hour period.

That’s the highest daily case count to date.

Cases in Alberta:

66,730 Total cases

Total cases 1,879 Cases on Dec. 4

Cases on Dec. 4 47,328 Recovered cases

Recovered cases 596 Deaths

18,806 Active cases*

Active cases* 563 In hospital

In hospital 101 In intensive care**