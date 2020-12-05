Alberta sets another new COVID case record Saturday
It’s a trend that been regular lately in Alberta and one health officials continue to be concerned about.
The province’s latest COVID-19 update Saturday shows 1,879 new cases over the past 24 hour period.
That’s the highest daily case count to date.
Cases in Alberta:
- 66,730 Total cases
- 1,879 Cases on Dec. 4
- 47,328 Recovered cases
- 596 Deaths
- 18,806 Active cases*
- 563 In hospital
- 101 In intensive care**
- 2,347,555 Total tests completed
(21,069 on Dec. 4)
- 1,510,855 People tested