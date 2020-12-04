Alberta’s Chief Medical Health Officer says the province has hit “a grim milestone” which should be a concern to everyone.

On Friday (Dec. 3), the province confirmed another 1,824 cases of coronavirus and that grim milestone she is referring to has to do with the province’s test positivity rate which has jumped now to 10.5%.

Hinshaw says Alberta’s active case count is now at over 18,000 as of Friday with 99 people currently in intensive care.

AHS South Zone recorded an additional 59 COVID-19 cases in this latest update. Of those, 27 were confirmed in Lethbridge. The city now has 237 active cases.

Lethbridge County recorded 7 additional cases Friday and Cardston County with 6 more cases.

64,851 Total cases

Total cases 1,828 Cases on Dec. 3

Cases on Dec. 3 46,018 Recovered cases

Recovered cases 590 Deaths

18,243 Active cases*

Active cases* 533 In hospital

In hospital 99 In intensive care**