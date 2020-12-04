(Left to right): Mayor Chris Spearman & Lethbridge-East MLA Nathan Neudorf making the announcement on Friday at YQL. Photo credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com

Lethbridge-East MLA Nathan Neudorf was dolling out some provincial dollars in the city Friday (Dec. 4).

Neudorf announced funding for three infrastructure projects:

$900,000 for enhancements to Festival Square downtown at 3rd Ave. & 6th St. South

Approx. $5 million for pavement rehabilitation at the Lethbridge Airport (YQL)

Approx. $6 million to replace the lighting system at the Lethbridge Airport (YQL)

Neudorf said investing provincial money into shovel-ready projects like these will get money invested into the local economy as soon as possible.

Mayor Chris Spearman meanwhile, was quite appreciative with the provincial funding. Regarding Festival Square, the Mayor says this will go a long way to enhancing that entire area, making it both more friendly and welcoming.

As for the Airport funding, Spearman says these investments to fix up pavement and install new lighting are very important to the long-term viability of YQL.

“The opportunities for development and renovating this facility (airport) as a major economic driver and major economic hub for southern Alberta are exciting and we’re thrilled to be moving forward on these improvements,” stated Spearman.

Neudorf says the money for these projects is part of the largest infrastructure investment ($10 billion) in the history of Alberta.