Another Lethbridge school is seeing cases of COVID-19.

The Lethbridge School Division says Park Meadows Elementary on the city’s north side is under outbreak status.

The Alberta Government defines an outbreak as two or more confirmed cases in a school setting within a 14 day period or two or more confirmed cases that are linked.

AHS has notified the Division that there are now three COVID-19 cases at Park Meadows Elementary.

Close contacts of these confirmed cases will be contacted by the school via email and will be required to quarantine.

As per policy, it’s not revealed whether these cases involve students or staff.