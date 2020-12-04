Two Lethbridge men have been charged after a pick-up truck smashed through the front of a local pub last weekend causing a fair bit of damage.

Lethbridge Police say officers executed a search warrant on Thursday (Dec. 3) at a home along 7th Avenue North and seized evidence connecting the suspects to the break-in at Honkers.

Last Sunday morning (Nov. 29), a small truck drive through the front window of the pub on 5th Avenue North. Two men got out, stole an ATM inside the business and then backed out and took off.

30 year old Travis Robert Taylor and 31 year old Travis Roy Priest are facing charges of break and enter.

LPS say Taylor was arrested during the search warrant, however Priest is still on the loose. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.