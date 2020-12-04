It was a record-setting warm day across parts of southern Alberta Thursday, December 3rd.

A number of communities set new day time highs.

Claresholm was the hot spot, topping out at 18.5°C. That beat the old record high for December 3rd which was 16.7°C set in 1969.

Stavely was not too far behind with a new record high of 17.2°C.

Other communities around the region with new records on Thursday include (in degrees Celcius):

Milk River Area

Preliminary new record of 12.0

Old record of 10.5 set in 2003

Cardston Area

Preliminary new record of 14.0

Old record of 13.0 set in 1988

High River Area

New record of 13.6

Old record of 10.6 set in 1915

Calgary Area

Preliminary new record of 16.1

Old record of 12.8 set in 1939

Lethbridge was a half degree shy of setting a new record for December 3rd with a high fro December 3rd of 14.0°C.

Temperatures are forecast to stay abnormally warm for a few more days yet with a cool down expected to begin by mid to late next week.