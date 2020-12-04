Lethbridge-East MLA Nathan Neudorf has been recognized for his service to Albertans this year.

The province’s elected officials voted for their colleagues in a number of categories, resulting in nine awards.

Neudorf was voted Alberta’s Hardest Working MLA.

“Elected to the Legislative Assembly in 2019, Mr. Neudorf has extensive experience in commercial construction. He has his civil and structural engineering diploma and is a red seal journeyman carpenter and gold seal project manager. An active community volunteer and leader, Neudorf served as the past president of the Lethbridge Construction Association and on the board of directors for the Alberta Construction Association, Alberta Construction Safety Association and Workers’ Compensation Board,” stated a release from the province on Thursday.

The Lifetime Achievement Award when to Transportation Minister Ric McIver, while NDP Leader Rachel Notley was voted Best Debator.