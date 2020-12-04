The employment pictureÂ across the province, unfortunately isn’t getting any better.

Stats Canada releasing the jobs numbers for November Friday morning (Dec. 4). It shows Alberta’s unemployment rate changed very little, coming in at 11.1% last month.

That worked out to a very slight increase of 0.4%.

Unemployment in this region worsened in November. The Lethbridge-Medicine Hat rate rose to 9.6% which is an increase from 8.6% in October.Â

In fact, this is the highest the local jobless rate has been since June and July when the rate was around 9.5% mark. The lowest unemployment rate in Alberta in November was in the Fort McMurray area at 8.8%.

From a national perspective, overall unemployment in Canada fell to 8.5% in November. Most of the job gains across the country last month were in full-time positions.