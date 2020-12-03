Alberta has set another record for the number of new daily cases of COVID-19.

A total of 1,854 people tested positive for the virus over the past day out of just over 19,600 tests.

That also pushes the provincial positivity rate to 9.5 percent.

There are now 17,743 active cases of COVID-19 across Alberta.

Another 14 COVID-related deaths have also been reported since Wednesday’s update.

Here in the South Zone, there were 42 new cases and more than half of them – 24 – were in Lethbridge.

The city now has 223 active cases.

Lethbridge County reported four new cases and Medicine Hat confirmed eight additional cases of COVID-19.