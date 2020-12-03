The Alberta government is looking for public feedback in a new online survey as it begins a review of the provincial Police Act.

Justice Minister Kaycee Madu says it’s remained largely unchanged since it was introduced in 1988.

“This is an important opportunity for Albertans to help us develop legislation that reflects the realities of modern policing and ensures that police remain accountable to their communities and responsive to their needs,” says Madu.

The questionnaire, which is available on the Government of Alberta website until January 4, 2020 covers a number of topics including the role of police, processes for handling complaints and officer discipline.

Discussions that have already taken place with stakeholders, as well as survey responses, will be used to guide changes to the Police Act that are expected to happen next fall.