An assault charge, laid against a Lethbridge Police officer earlier this year, has been dropped.

Constable David Easter was charged back in February 2020 while working in the cell block at the police station.

He was suspended without pay in August.

The Lethbridge Police Association, in a written release, confirmed the single count of assault was dropped by the Crown Wednesday as prosecutors assigned to the matter determined the actions of the officer did not warrant a criminal charge.

The LPA says the suspension without pay is expected to be reviewed further though there is still a possibility of an internal review of the incident.