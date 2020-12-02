Health Canada is very much aware the United Kingdom has issued a temporary authorization for limited supply of a COVID-19 vaccine, manufactured by Pfizer.

Health Canada’s independent review of this same vaccine is ongoing, and is expected to be completed soon.

The Department says in a statement it’s working closely with international regulators including those in the U.K. to share information and data on vaccines currently under review.

The vaccine has been under review here since October 3rd.

This allows Health Canada to review data submitted by manufacturers on an ongoing basis, instead of waiting for all the data to be collected and then submitted at once.

While this is an expeditied approval process, a vaccine will only be authorized if it meets Health Canada’s stringent safety, efficacy and quality requirements.