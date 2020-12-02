Claresholm RCMP are asking the public for help in locating a man who hasn’t been in contact with his family since February.

Mounties were given information, back on Nov. 17, that 36 year old Andrew Tyler Shields last made contact via social media nine months ago.

It’s believed he left Claresholm and is known to frequent Lethbridge but attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful.

Police are concerned for his well-being and would like to speak with him.

Anyone with information can contact Claresholm RCMP at 403-645-4444, local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.