Please be advised that Jessie Foyston (aka Howell) (41) and children Enrique Alvarado, Natalie Alvarado,and Katelyn Howell have all been located safe. The Bow Island RCMP would like to the thank the public for their assistance.

BACKGROUND:

Police in southeast Alberta are looking for a missing woman and her three kids.

Bow Island RCMP say 41 year old Jessie Foyston, also known as Jessie Howell, was last spoken to by a family member during the first week of November.

Her three children 12 year old Enrqiue Alvarado, 10 year old Natalie Alvarado, and 5 year old Katelyn Howell haven’t been seen or heard from since then either.

Mounties say Jessie Foyston may be driving an older model white Chevy Suburban, with an unknown licence plate.

Neighbours haven’t seen her recently either. Foyston is new to Bow Island and has no other connections to the area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jessie Foyston and her kids is asked to contact Bow Island RCMP.