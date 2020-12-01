Lethbridge Police surveillance operation results in drug trafficking charges
Photo courtesy of the Lethbridge Police Service.
Drug trafficking charges have been laid against a Surrey, BC man after a surveillance operation here in Lethbridge.
The investigation, conducted by the Priority Crimes Unit and Crime Suppression Team, began in early November.
On Monday, Nov. 30, officers searched a west side home and two vehicles and found more than 90 grams of cocaine worth over $9,000.
They also seized more than $7,400 in cash.
31 year old Michael Abate has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.
He remains in custody pending a bail hearing.