Drug trafficking charges have been laid against a Surrey, BC man after a surveillance operation here in Lethbridge.

The investigation, conducted by the Priority Crimes Unit and Crime Suppression Team, began in early November.

On Monday, Nov. 30, officers searched a west side home and two vehicles and found more than 90 grams of cocaine worth over $9,000.

They also seized more than $7,400 in cash.

31 year old Michael Abate has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.

He remains in custody pending a bail hearing.