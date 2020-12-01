Overview of Taber's Masking Bylaw. Graphic courtesy of the Town of Taber.

There is now a Temporary Mandatory Face Covering Bylaw in place for Taber residents.

Taber Town Council enacted the new bylaw Monday in response to rising cases of COVID-19 in the area.

The bylaw requires the use of facial coverings for everyone over the age of 10, in all indoor, enclosed, substantially enclosed public space, or in a public vehicle.

There are several exemptions and Taber residents are being asked to review the full bylaw on the Town’s website.

Those who refuse to comply with the mandatory measures can be subject to a $100 fine.

The Town says it knows this is a polarizing issue but the measure has been taken to help protect its citizens and those who are vulnerable to the virus.

Residents are also being reminded by the Town, regardless of their views on masking, to be courteous and non-judgmental to business owners, workers, and anyone else they encounter in public, echoing the message of Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw in that “we are all in this together.”