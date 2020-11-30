Alberta has set a new record for the number of new daily COVID-19 cases at 1,733.

That beats the previous record set over the weekend by two cases.

The province set another record for the number of active cases as well with 16,454.

Right now there are 453 people in hospital with the virus and 96 of them are in the ICU.

There also were eight additional deaths in Alberta over the past day.

In the South Zone, from Friday to Sunday, there were 192 new cases of COVID-19 and 72 of them were in Lethbridge alone.

The city is back up to 206 active cases with a total of 1009 cases and seven deaths.

Lethbridge County tallied 20 more cases over the weekend, while the MD of Taber reported 23 more and the County of Warner confirmed 15 new cases.