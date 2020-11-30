Alberta Health Services confirming a case of COVID-19 at Dr. Gerald Probe Elementary School.

The Lethbridge School Division says AHS is responsible for contact tracing and will be notifying people via email if they have to quarantine.

If you do not receive an email, your child is not a close contact and can attend school as usual.

The school remains open.

A third case of COVID-19 has also been identified at Wilson Middle School which has been under outbreak status since November 1st.

Only students in Grade 6 are still attending in-person classes at Wilson however as students in Grades 7 and 8 shifted to online learning as of Monday.

As per new government measures, students in Grades 7 to 12 across Alberta will be learning at home until at least Jan. 8.

The Holy Spirit Catholic School Division reported over the weekend that a single case of COVID-19 had been confirmed at St. Mary School in Taber.

All contacts have already been informed by Alberta Health Services that they are required to isolate for two weeks.

The Holy Spirit Catholic Division currently has two active cases at two school sites, including the case at St. Mary’s and at Catholic Central High School in Lethbridge, requiring the isolation of roughly 85 staff and students.