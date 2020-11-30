Starting Tuesday, December 1st if you’re caught driving under the influence in Alberta you will face harsher penalties.

The new Provincial Administrative Penalties Act empowers police to get impaired drivers off the streets immediately.

Starting December 1st, police will be able to administer stricter impaired driving penalties on the road, while most first-time impaired driving charges will be handled quicker outside of court through SafeRoads Alberta.

“SafeRoads Alberta will help get impaired drivers off the road and free up court and police resources – allowing police to focus on keeping our communities safe and the courts to focus on the most serious matters,” Justice Minister Kaycee Madu

Impaired drivers could face larger fines as well and lose their vehicles for up to 30 days.

SafeRoads Alberta, a new adjudication branch, will allow drivers to pay their fees online, request more time to pay their penalty, or dispute their Immediate Roadside Sanction or vehicle seizure.

Justice Minister Kaycee Madu says impaired driving is always unacceptable.

New Penalties as of Dec. 1, 2020

Under the new impaired driving laws, significant penalties will be handed out roadside, getting impaired drivers off the streets immediately.

Stronger penalties for impaired driving include: