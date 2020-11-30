A hugely successful Lethbridge Police Charity Checkstop this past weekend.

Volunteers were accepting monetary donations, non-perishable food items and unwrapped toys in support of the Lethbridge Family Services Angel Tree Christmas campaign and the Lethbridge Food Bank.

Police say vehicles began arriving at the ENMAX Centre on Saturday well before the appointed time and a steady stream of traffic continued for the next four hours.

In the end, more than $8,200 and 1,357 unwrapped toys and other items were donated, while almost 2,400 pounds of non perishable food was collected.

The LPS says it was confident the community would get behind the first-ever Charity Checkstop but the generosity was overwhelming.