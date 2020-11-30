A prominent Canadian forecaster says the country’s residents could experience everything from winter wonderlands to spring-like spells in the months ahead.

The Weather Network is out Monday (Nov. 30) with it’s Winter Outlook.

It says cooler Pacific Ocean temperatures off the coast of South America, also known as “La Niña,” will create a strong jet stream separating warm southern air masses from their colder northern counterparts.

Chief Meteorologist Chris Scott says this means most Canadians can brace for a wildly variable winter with major departures from seasonal norms.

In B.C. and here on the Prairies, for instance, Scott says forecasters are calling for above-average snowfall levels and temperatures below normal as well.

He notes the first half of December will bring periods of very mild weather, however late in the month and into January and February we can expect a “heightened risk of extended periods of severe cold”.

Scott points specifically to southern Alberta and parts of southern Saskatchewan which could see a fair bit of snow once winter really takes hold.

(With files from the Canadian Press)