Lethbridge Police charged a 15 year old boy with weapons offences following an altercation early Sunday morning (Nov. 29).

The incident began just before 2:30 am in the parking lot of Father Leonard Van Tighem School on the west side. It’s alleged the accused, who cannot be named because he’s under age, pulled out what is believed to be a BB handgun and fired several times towards a parked vehicle.

LPS say a 17 year old boy was several times by the projectiles, but did not appear to suffer serious injuries.

Windows in the vehicle were also broken in the process. The accused left the scene and was arrested later at his home without incident.

Lethbridge Police have charged the youth with four counts of assault with a weapon, as well as one court of mischief, and was released to appear in youth court Feb. 10, 2021.