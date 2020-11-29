Alberta continues to report large numbers of new daily COVID-19 cases.

Data released by the province on Sunday shows in a 24 hour period between Friday and Saturday, Alberta confirmed 1,608 cases.

That’s more than 3,300 cases in just 48 hours as the previous day reported a record high 1,731 new cases.

Cases in Alberta as of Nov. 29 2020

56,444 total cases

1,608 new cases Nov.29

40,219 recovered cases

533 deaths

15,692 active cases (new record)

435 in hospital

95 hospitalized patients in intensive care

2,234,470 total tests completed

1,464,897 people tested