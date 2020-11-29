Lethbridge Police are investigating after a truck was driven through the front entrance of a north side pub early Sunday morning.

The owner of Honkers Pub and Eatery, at 2808 5 ave. north, was alerted to an alarm at about 6am.

Police responded and determined a small truck had been driven through the front window.

Two occupants got out of the truck, stole an ATM inside the business and then drove away.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the LPS or Crimestoppers.