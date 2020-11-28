Alberta hits new daily record for COVID cases at nearly 1,800
Photo credit to Pixabay.com
Alberta continues to set records new daily cases of COVID-19.
Saturday’s data released by the province shows in a 24 hour period between Thursday and Friday, Alberta confirmed 1,731 cases.
That beat the previous daily record by about 200 cases from earlier in the week.
Cases in Alberta as of Nov. 28, 2020
- 54,836 Total cases
- 1,731 Cases on Nov. 28
- 39,381 Recovered cases
- 524 Deaths
- 14,931 Active cases
- 415 In hospital
- 88 In intensive care
- 2,211,110 Total tests completed
- 1,455,291 People tested