Alberta continues to set records new daily cases of COVID-19.

Saturday’s data released by the province shows in a 24 hour period between Thursday and Friday, Alberta confirmed 1,731 cases.

That beat the previous daily record by about 200 cases from earlier in the week.

Cases in Alberta as of Nov. 28, 2020

54,836 Total cases

Total cases 1,731 Cases on Nov. 28

Cases on Nov. 28 39,381 Recovered cases

Recovered cases 524 Deaths

14,931 Active cases

Active cases 415 In hospital

In hospital 88 In intensive care