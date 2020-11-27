This winter, snowplow operators on Alberta highways will be allowed to use flashing white strobe lights to increase their visibility.

New signage installed along Alberta highways will remind people to drive to the conditions and be cautious near roadside workers.

“New lights and signage will make sure workers are more visible on the highway and encourage motorists to be alert to roadside workers. As drivers and fellow Albertans, we owe it to them to drive responsibly so that each of us can get home safely,” Ric McIver

Provincial Transportation Minister, Ric McIver says snowplow and tow truck drivers are essential workers who face significant risks as they keep our highways clear and safe for travel.

A social media campaign will educate Albertans about the need to drive safely this winter, including when driving by snowplow operators and tow trucks.

The UCP government will also be consulting with Albertans throughout the winter to gauge their awareness of worker safety and identify further steps that should be taken to protect roadside workers, including the expanded use of lights.