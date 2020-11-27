The City of Lethbridge has quickly put a new online booking system in motion for public swimming and skating sessions.

Pool sessions are currently available for booking on the City of Lethbridge website at Nicholas Sheran and Stan Siwik pools and for skating at all arenas in the city.

The City says residents should be aware that you must have an account to book your spots online, every person must be registered for their own spot in their chosen session, and online payments are not currently being accepted.

Swimming and skating schedules are also available on the City of Lethbridge website here: