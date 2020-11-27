Roy Fox will continue as Chief of the Blood Tribe.

Elections were held Thursday (Nov. 26) for new Chief and Council.

Fox was re-elected taking 628 votes. He beat out Vernon Chief Moon Junior and former Chief Charles Weasel Head who came in second and third respectively.

There were a total of eight people vying for Chief.

The rest of the Blood Tribe Council though looks a lot different. Only four people were re-elected. That means there will be 8 new faces around the Council table.

You can full unofficial results of the election on the Blood Tribe website.

Highlighted names in blue indicate those elected: