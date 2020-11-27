Roy Fox (Makiinima) wins re-election as Chief of Blood Tribe
File photo. Blood Tribe Chief Roy Fox. Photo credit to Blood Tribe livestream.
Roy Fox will continue as Chief of the Blood Tribe.
Elections were held Thursday (Nov. 26) for new Chief and Council.
Fox was re-elected taking 628 votes. He beat out Vernon Chief Moon Junior and former Chief Charles Weasel Head who came in second and third respectively.
There were a total of eight people vying for Chief.
The rest of the Blood Tribe Council though looks a lot different. Only four people were re-elected. That means there will be 8 new faces around the Council table.
You can full unofficial results of the election on the Blood Tribe website.
Highlighted names in blue indicate those elected: