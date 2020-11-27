Wind WARNING issued for Lethbridge, Taber, Milk River, Claresholm, Stavely, Cardston, Fort Macleod, Waterton, Pincher Creek, Crowsnest Pass areas.

Winds are expected to strengthen over southwestern Alberta and will continue into Friday and Saturday.

Wind gusts as high as 110 km/h are expected on Friday. Stronger gusts as high as 130 km/h are possible Friday night into Saturday morning.

Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.