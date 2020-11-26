This year’s local Remembrance Day poppy campaign was a big success.

Officials with the Royal Canadian Legion General Stewart Branch say the campaign brought in just over $92,000 as of November 25th through generous donations from individuals, businesses, poppy boxes and from wreath and cross sales.

The local legion was able to exceed its fundraising goal in 2020 thanks to a couple of large donations.

“The level of support this year was over-whelming” says Michael Cormican, President General Stewart Legion in Lethbridge.

Frequent calls were also received to replenish poppy supplies throughout the campaign.

“This year was the 75th anniversary of the end of WW2, and the public awareness of this milestone may have contributed to increased donations this year under a COVID-19 environment in honouring our Veterans. Local businesses who were not official sponsors also participated in a meaningful way and we appreciate their demonstration in helping to promote Remembrance,” stated Cormican.

All the money raised during the annual poppy campaign provides assistance to local veterans and their families.