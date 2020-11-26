A limited partnership, between AltaLink and two southern Alberta First Nations, has won a sustainability award.

The Canadian Electricity Association handed out the award virtually this week.

It’s given to a utility company that has demonstrated leadership in the development, implementation, and maintenance of an integrated sustainability strategy.

During the consultation for AltaLink’s Southwest 240 kilovolt project, the company worked with the Piikani Nation and Blood Tribe to reach an agreement that allowed the transmission line to cross First Nations land.

Both First Nations are now long-term investors in high-voltage electricity infrastructure on their land, allowing them to earn a regulated rate of return on their investment.

PiikaniLink Partnership acquired approximately $52.6M of transmission assets (including a portion of the transmission line and substation equipment) located on Piikani Reserve lands.

“Piikani Nation is proud of its partnership with AltaLink and to have become an owner of transmission infrastructure on our reserve,” Councilor Doane Crow Shoe said, who also serves as the President of Piikani Resource Development Ltd. “We believe we have forged a path for our Nation, as well as other Indigenous communities and proponents in the growing energy sector of Alberta. This truly is a sustainable partnership and we look forward to the long-term benefits alongside AltaLink.”

KainaiLink Partnership acquired approximately $34.65M of transmission assets (including a portion of the transmission line) located on Blood Reserve lands.

“I am pleased that this partnership has finally come to fruition. It has been a lengthy process and I would like to thank previous Kainai leadership for their role in setting the groundwork for this to happen. I would also like to thank AltaLink for all their efforts in making this a reality,” said Councilor Tim Tailfeathers, also the Chair of Blood Tribe’s Economic Development Committee. “I am looking forward to Kainai fully participating in the economy of Alberta. I hope that the future brings many more partnerships that will result in stronger relationships between the Blood Tribe and Alberta.”

AltaLink continues to maintain the transmission line on behalf of each partnership.