Associate Minister of Red Tape Reduction Grant Hunter and Agriculture and Forestry Minister Devin Dreeshen. Photo courtesy of the Government of Alberta.

You can save yourself $5 on a Christmas tree this year if you’re harvesting it from Crown land.

The provincial government announced Thursday it’s removed the fee for a Personal Use Forest Product Permit.

While you still have to apply for a permit, you’ll be able to take up to three Christmas trees from Alberta’s 87-million acres of forested land.

“The Christmas tree is an important symbol of hope and joy this coming Christmas season. By cutting red tape and adopting a best practice, we’re giving a little light to Albertans whose tradition includes retrieving their own trees.” – Grant Hunter, Associate Minister of Red Tape Reduction

Permits can be obtained online and are valid for 30 days.

You’ll also get a map of where you can go to harvest your tree.

The government says eliminating the fee will save Albertans $100,000 this year.