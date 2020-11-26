Alberta waives fee for cutting Christmas trees on Crown land
Associate Minister of Red Tape Reduction Grant Hunter and Agriculture and Forestry Minister Devin Dreeshen. Photo courtesy of the Government of Alberta.
You can save yourself $5 on a Christmas tree this year if you’re harvesting it from Crown land.
The provincial government announced Thursday it’s removed the fee for a Personal Use Forest Product Permit.
While you still have to apply for a permit, you’ll be able to take up to three Christmas trees from Alberta’s 87-million acres of forested land.
“The Christmas tree is an important symbol of hope and joy this coming Christmas season. By cutting red tape and adopting a best practice, we’re giving a little light to Albertans whose tradition includes retrieving their own trees.” – Grant Hunter, Associate Minister of Red Tape Reduction
Permits can be obtained online and are valid for 30 days.
You’ll also get a map of where you can go to harvest your tree.
The government says eliminating the fee will save Albertans $100,000 this year.