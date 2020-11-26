No Santa Claus visits at Park Place Mall this year
Stock photo courtesy of Park Place Shopping Centre Facebook page.
There will be no visits with Santa Claus at Park Place Mall this year.
The shopping centre released a statement Thursday saying Santa and the mall have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event out of an abundance of caution amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The release said Santa’s annual experience is a cherished holiday tradition but the safety of customers, employees, and the public remains the highest priority.
A virtual Santa experience is in the works for a few lucky winners, and Lethbridge residents are encouraged to visit the Park Place Mall Facebook page for details on the contest.