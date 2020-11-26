You might notice longer grass at times in Lethbridge parks over the next year or two.

Sitting as Finance Committee this week, City Council voted to recommend changes to parks maintenance as well as parking lot snow removal.

It’s all in an effort to try and find ways to save money in the next operating budget.

Councillors voted on Wednesday (Nov. 25) for a general reduction in city parks maintenance which includes less mowing along the edges of pathways, not as much grass cutting in irrigated areas and on sports fields, less frequent garbage collection, and a reduction to repairs and replacements to things like park benches, fencing, and pathways.

They also voted to recommend reducing service levels to maintenance in playgrounds around the city. Finance Committee recommended as well to perform less snow clearing in 48 city facility parking lots.

All this is estimated to save the City of Lethbridge close to $700,000 in the 2021-22 operating budget.

These recommendations have to be approved by a full meeting of City Council before getting the green light.