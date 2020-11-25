In response to the Government of Alberta’s November 24, 2020 declaration of a State of Public Health Emergency, the YMCA of Lethbridge is making some changes.

Jennifer Petracek-Kolb, CEO of YMCA of Lethbridge says the safety of members, employees and the public continue to be their top priority during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve made several minor updates to our facility capacities and operations while continuing to focus delivering quality, innovative YMCA programming to our members both at our facilities and in the comfort of their homes,” Jennifer Petacek-Kolb

Operational changes effective immediately at the YMCA of Lethbridge include:

Cor Van Raay YMCA at ATB Centre remains open at 25% capacity with programming changes. This required a minor capacity change in our fitness centre, from 120 spaces per booking time to 70.

YMCA of Lethbridge Child Care Centres remain open with continued enhanced safety and cleaning protocols. These centres include: YMCA Redwoods Child Care Centre at 3 Elm Crescent YMCA Crossings Child Care Centre at the Cor Van Raay YMCA YMCA Round Street Early Learning and Child Care Centre in Melcor Centre, downtown Lethbridge.



Additionally, we are excited to announce a new program. To continue delivering our YMCA mission and serving our community, the YMCA has launched YMCA at Home, a series of free online videos designed for members to engage with the YMCA virtually from the comfort and safety of their own homes. Topics are wide ranging and include:

YMCA Health and Wellbeing content

YMCA workout content and,

YMCA programs and activities for children and families.

Further details regarding YMCA at Home will be available on our website and social media platforms in the coming days.

(Cor Van Raay YMCA Release)