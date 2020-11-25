Schools within the Lethbridge public division are getting ready for changes announced this week by the provincial government.

Mandatory restrictions for schools, which begin Nov. 30.

Students in Grade 7 to Grade 12 will move to at-home learning starting on Nov. 30. Students and staff will have their scheduled Christmas break following the last day of class on Dec. 18. The first day of class, Jan. 4, will commence as scheduled with at-home delivery.

Grades K-6 students (including Early Education Program students), will continue in-person learning to Dec. 18. Following the scheduled Christmas break, classes will be delivered at-home using online delivery from Jan. 4 through to Jan. 8.

At this time, all students are set to resume in-person classes on Jan. 11.

For our middle schools, this will mean Grade 6 students will continue to go to school until Dec. 18. These students will continue to be bused to school, as per usual.

An important note for high school students and staff is that diploma exams are optional for rest of the school year. Students and their families can choose whether to write an exam or receive an exemption for the January, April, June and August 2021 exams.

Details regarding opting into exams will be sent by schools in the near future.

(From Lethbridge School Division)