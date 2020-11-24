A 32 year old Lethbridge man is facing several property related offences related to a string of break and enters around the city.

On Monday (Nov. 23), members of the Lethbridge Police Priority Crimes Unit located a suspect who had been linked to more than six commercial and residential B and E’s dating back to mid-October.

Several pieces of stolen property were also recovered.

Tyson Thomas Kehoe has been charged with 14 offences including break-and-enter, theft under, trafficking in stolen property, mischief and breach of release orders.