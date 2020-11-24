Members of Lethbridge City Council could be taking a cut in pay next year.

Finance Committee unanimously passed a motion Tuesday afternoon, put forward by Councillor Blaine Hyggen, which would see the salaries for the Mayor and the rest of Council cut by 10% as part of the 2021-2022 operating budget.

Councillors were told that would save the City just over $77,000 in 2021-22. The recommendation now has to go to a full meeting of City Council before getting approved.

Finance Committee is meeting all this week to nail down the next City of Lethbridge operating budget. Council is looking at all options to cut costs and save money.

Council is aiming for a 0% increase in both property taxes and utility rates in the upcoming fiscal year with some tough decisions to be made in order to achieve those goals.