Chinook Arch is the latest library system to partner with The Lung Association for the Radon Screening Program, aimed at increasing awareness and encouraging the public to screen their home.

“We are pleased to offer this free kit to library patrons in southwest Alberta to learn more about and screen for radon,” says Lisa Weekes, Manager of Partnerships and Community Development for Chinook Arch. “Our libraries are committed to offering a wide variety of resources to our communities. We are excited about this partnership that will allow anyone to screen radon levels in their homes.”

Radon is an invisible, odourless gas that comes from the breakdown of uranium in the ground and can build up in homes undetected. Long term exposure to radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer after smoking.

Recent research from the University of Calgary indicated that one in six homes in western Canada have high radon levels.

The radon kits will be located at 18 Chinook Arch library locations, but can be placed on hold and checked out from any Chinook Arch library.

The kits are for initial screening only.

Holds can be placed on the kits between October 1 to May 1 each year. To place a hold, visit www.chinookarch.ca and type Radon Screening Program Kit into the search bar.