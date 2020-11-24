Less than a week left before the City of Lethbridge’s three yard waste collection sites close up for the season.

To date, the sites have collected a total of 1.48 million kilograms of yard waste which was diverted from the landfill. To put that into perspective, the City says the total weight of this yard waste is equivalent to 914 mid-sized cars.

Grass, leaves and garden waste collected at yard waste sites is composted at the Waste & Recycling Centre and used in city parks and for ground remediation at the landfill.

Those three sites – on Bridge Drive, off Stafford Drive North and at the South Side Recycling Station will shut down for the winter season on Monday, November 30th.

After the yard wastes sites close, residents can take this material to the Waste & Recycling Centre (landfill) for composting between Dec. 1 and Mar. 31, with no disposal fees charged on Saturdays.

The City’s recycling stations which collect cardboard, glass, tin cans and plastic, remain open year round.