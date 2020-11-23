Albertans can expect new COVID-19 health measures to be announced on Tuesday, November 24th.

During an update Monday afternoon, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said her update was going to be brief as she was providing new recommendations for cabinet’s consideration.

Hinshaw announced another 1,549 cases of coronavirus confirmed province-wide on Sunday (Nov. 22). That puts the total new case count over the past five days to 6,729.

“It’s clear we’ve reached a precarious point in Alberta. The virus is spreading faster and more widely than at any other point during the pandemic,” Chief Medical Health Officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

Hinshaw says this is like a snowball going down a hill growing bigger and faster. “It will continue unless we implement strong measures to stop it.”

She stressed during Monday’s update that we must take action and waiting any longer will impact our ability to care for Albertans in the weeks and months ahead.

New case numbers in the South Zone rose by 69 from Saturday to Sunday, with 17 in Lethbridge and 10 in Lethbridge County.

The city has 176 active cases and the county 75 active cases.

Cases in Alberta:

48,421 Total cases

Total cases 1,549 Cases on Nov. 22

Cases on Nov. 22 34,779 Recovered cases

Recovered cases 476 Deaths

13,166 Active cases*

Active cases* 328 In hospital

In hospital 62 In intensive care**