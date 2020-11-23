The Town of Taber is undertaking LED lighting retrofits in our Aquafun Centre and Community Centre thanks to the grant funding provided by Farm Credit Canada’s AgriSpirit Fund and the Municipal Climate Change Action Centre (MCCAC).

The lighting upgrades commenced October 26th and are slated to be completed mid-December, with all indoor, outdoor and emergency lighting being switched over to LED technology. The annual energy savings at the Community Centre are estimated around 146,083 kWh/year and is the equivalent to $17,530.01 in cost savings for the municipality. The retrofit of the Aquafun Centre will save an estimated 81,949 kWh/year and result in $9,833.90 cost savings annually.

Thanks to these upgrades, the annual greenhouse gas emissions for the Community Centre and Aquafun Centre will be reduced by 83 tonnes and 46 tonnes, respectively.

“We are grateful to be able to upgrade the lighting in two of our recreation facilities through the use of these grants,” said Director of Recreation Dawn Phillips, “these upgrades will not only help reduce operational costs for the municipality, but will also help our facilities become more efficient for years to come.”

“The FCC AgriSpirit Fund supports rural communities at the heart of Canadian agriculture,” said Sophie Perreault, FCC executive vice-president and chief operating officer, “we are honoured to support the projects that help keep these communities as vibrant hubs for rural Canadians.”

“The Town of Taber is appreciative of the funding from both the Municipal Climate Change Action Centre and Farm Credit Canada’s AgriSpirit Fund that allows us the opportunity to upgrade our facilities,” said Mayor Andrew Prokop, “the Community Centre and Aquafun Centre are well-used by our community and these retrofits will only serve to further enhance the facilities for our citizens.”

The total project total for both lighting upgrades will total $126,377.68, with $25,000 being funded by Farm Credit Canada and $94,783.26 from the MCCAC. The remainder of $6,594.42 will be paid by the Town.

(From Town of Taber)