It’s a police checkstop that Lethbridge drivers will want to visit – perhaps even twice!

The Lethbridge Police Service, in partnership with the Lethbridge Police Association, is hosting its first annual Charity Checkstop on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 to help make the holiday season just a little bit brighter for those in need.

The event runs from Noon to 4:00 pm in the ENMAX Centre parking lot.

Working the checkstop will be a volunteer crew of Lethbridge Police and others collecting unwrapped toys and monetary donations for the Lethbridge Family Services (LFS) Angel Tree Christmas campaign, and non-perishable food items for the Lethbridge Food Bank (LFB).

The Angel Tree campaign expects to provide gift bundles to 3,000 children in need this Christmas. Each gift bundle is carefully packed for every child with: something on their wish list; something inspirational to fuel their imaginations; and something educational to nourish their minds.

Lethbridge Family Services is anticipating an even greater demand on the campaign this year with the coronavirus placing a financial stress on many households. They are also dealing with fewer drop-off locations for toys this year.

“We will need a lot of assistance and increased fundraising to make sure every child and family who needs help at Christmas this year receives a gift bundle,” says Michelle Gallucci, Director of Advancement & Communications for LFS. “Events like the Charity Checkstop hosted by Lethbridge Police Service gives our campaign a much needed boost and we are so thankful.”

The Lethbridge Food Bank is focusing on food hampers as part of the Christmas Hope Campaign, a partnership ensuring less fortunate members of the community get everything they need for Christmas. Donors can also adopt a hamper for December, which includes the fixings for a Christmas meal, according to the size of the household.

Many families are experiencing uncertainties with the current pandemic, says Maral Kiani Tari, Executive Director, and the LFB expects an increase in requests for support.

“We are planning and preparing for the holiday season. We know that normally colder months are busy times, and with the pandemic, this year has been more challenging for many,” she says. “We are here to help and support individuals and families who need a bit extra to alleviate some stress. Events as such help us feed the need in the community.”

Constable Stewart Kambeitz, event organizer, believes the Charity Checkstop is a win-win situation for Lethbridge Police.

“The Lethbridge Police Service is pleased to have an opportunity to have a positive interaction with the public, while helping to support those in need,” he says.

Barricades will be set up at the ENMAX Centre so supporters can drive in, drop off donations, meet with volunteers and drive away. Health guidelines regarding COVID-19 will be followed to ensure the safety of those making donations as well as the volunteers.

(Lethbridge Police News Release)